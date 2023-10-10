Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $70.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $70,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.03. 681,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.