Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

