Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 1,155 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $87.88. 139,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,688. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

