Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 14,722 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after buying an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. 86,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,842. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

