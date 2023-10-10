Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

