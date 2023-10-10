Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOOG traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $252.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,827. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $262.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

