Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after buying an additional 3,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,817,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 32.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after buying an additional 1,058,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 60,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

