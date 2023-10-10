Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 10,250 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 313,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,525. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

