Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 420 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

