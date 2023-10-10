John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $37.43

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.43, but opened at $31.44. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $355,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

