Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $21.49

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $22.31. Kenon shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kenon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at $119,793,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Kenon by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,544,000 after buying an additional 325,163 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Kenon by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

