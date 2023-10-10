Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Trading Up 0.0 %

Cintas stock opened at $502.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

