Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

