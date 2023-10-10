Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $643.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $680.63 and a 200-day moving average of $681.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

