Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 156 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

