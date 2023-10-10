Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 2,154 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 0.58% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period.

FYLD opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

