Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 288 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

XEL opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

