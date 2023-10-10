Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

