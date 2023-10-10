Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

