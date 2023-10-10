Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB opened at $211.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $181.32 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.