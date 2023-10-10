Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up 2.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cencora by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cencora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $185.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.18. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.07 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.