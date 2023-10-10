Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 486 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

