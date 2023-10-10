Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NKE opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

