Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 18 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.0 %

GWW opened at $718.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.23 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

