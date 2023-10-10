Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 213 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.