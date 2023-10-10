Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 535 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

