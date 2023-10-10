KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

KEY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

