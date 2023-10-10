Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Up to $33.21

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $34.44. Kinetik shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 3,266 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on KNTK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.93%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 6,645.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kinetik by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kinetik by 22.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

