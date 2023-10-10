Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

