Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 323,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 811,191 shares.The stock last traded at $17.02 and had previously closed at $16.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,173 shares of company stock worth $839,695 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after buying an additional 173,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after acquiring an additional 166,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.