L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

