Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.