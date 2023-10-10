Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $9.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 167,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lantronix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Up 1.7 %

Lantronix stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.97. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.