Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

LSCC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 96,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

