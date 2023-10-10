Leeward Investments LLC MA Boosts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.44% of Lumentum worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Lumentum Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 321,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum



Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

