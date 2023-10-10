Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 83,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,587. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

