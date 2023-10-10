Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.