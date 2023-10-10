Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,835 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. 429,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,324. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

