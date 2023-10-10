Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Standex International makes up approximately 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.19% of Standex International worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Standex International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Standex International by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Standex International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Standex International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.65. 4,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $168.81.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,425 shares of company stock worth $983,567. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SXI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

