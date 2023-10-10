Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,681 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Belden were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.