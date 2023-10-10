Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

