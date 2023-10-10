Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,144 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 529,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

