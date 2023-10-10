Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $17.23 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,609. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

