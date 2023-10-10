Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $29.54 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,602 shares during the period. ChampionX comprises 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.48% of ChampionX worth $29,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 0.3 %

ChampionX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,210 shares of company stock worth $8,625,824 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.