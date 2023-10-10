Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $36.63 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,756 shares during the period. Livent makes up 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Livent were worth $36,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 820,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,855. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

