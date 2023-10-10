Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.29% of IDACORP worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in IDACORP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,530. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.