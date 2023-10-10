Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276,804 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Valvoline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 519,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after acquiring an additional 309,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,073,000 after buying an additional 501,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. 91,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

