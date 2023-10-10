Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,614 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.52% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 57,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

