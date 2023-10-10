Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.15% of Hasbro worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hasbro stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

