Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

